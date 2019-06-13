Manufacturers bear the brunt of roadwork delays

Manufacturers and motorists will continue to incur losses as the construction of the key Likoni-Enterprise Road intersection drags on, a spot check by People Daily has revealed.

Contract to refurbish the road was awarded to Nigerian firm Reynolds Construction Company in 2013 and projected to take a year. But five years down the line, there is little progress and the contractor has since vacated the site.

But even as those affected by the road continue to raise concerns, parties involved are trading accusations with the contractor blaming the State for funds shortage while sources in government through the Transport ministry accuse the contractor of incapacity to get the job done.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) monitoring the project says misunderstanding with the contractor is to blame for the delays. Kenya Association of Manufacturers said the state of the roads is hurting its members’ incomes.

Increased traffic

The association notes 75 per cent of its members are based in the Industrial Area. “Enterprise Road, in Industrial Area, which falls under Kura, is a strategic road for these industries,” KAM said in an online interview with People Daily.

“ Delays in road completion has led to increased traffic along the road, which has a spillover effect to adjacent roads such as Lunga Lunga and Likoni Road,” the association added.