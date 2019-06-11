Man kills children in family dispute

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Police in Marakwet East are looking for a man who shot dead his three children on Sunday night before injuring three others following a domestic feud with his wife.

The injured, who include a Form Two student were rushed to Iten County Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatement.

Marakwet East OCPD Vincent Kitili said investigations had been launched into the incident, which happened in Kapker village on the border of Embobut forest.

He said preliminary indicate that the suspect, who is still at large, had gone to his wife’s parents home to demand that she returns home.

“We were informed that the suspect demanded to see his wife but was told that she was not around. It was at this juncture that the suspect, who was armed with an AK 47 rifle vented his anger on six children killing three on the spot and injuring three others,” said Kitili.

The children were sleeping in one room when they were attacked by the assailant who later fled on foot towards Kerio Valley.

“His wife had left him about three months ago due to frequent quarrels that has at times resulted to violence,” he added. The OCPD said they have combed Tot area where the suspect is said to have sought refuge.

“We will do everything possible and use resources at our disposal to ensure the suspect is arrested and brought to book,” said Kitili.