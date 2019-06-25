Man gets 30 years in prison for defiling girl

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

A 41-year-old man will spend 30 years in prison after an Eldoret court yesterday found him guilty of defiling a girl and infecting her with HIV/Aids.

In his ruling, Chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa said infecting the minor with the disease was like a life sentence to her, adding that the offence warranted a death sentence.

“I find the accused guilty of the principal charge and hereby convict him to 30 years imprisonment,” he said.

Obulutsa heard that Vincent Handa used to defile the nine-year-old at his house after enticing her with money and later threatening to kill her if she disclosed the assault.

The offence was committed between February 20 and October 12, 2016 at Kambiyu estate in Eldoret West within Uasin Gishu.

An examination conducted on the minor at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital indicated that she was infected with HIV/Aids. The accused was also examined and found to be HIV positive.

The prosecution had produced five witnesses in the case, including the victim’s mother.

“I noticed that my daughter was having difficulty in walking and her private parts were swollen. When I asked her about it, she told me that Handa had been defiling her,” the girl’s mother said in her testimony. In his defence, Handa said that the charges against him were fabricated.