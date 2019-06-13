Man, 45, feted for linking village to social amenities

When Nicholas Muchami was waking up at 6am every day to dig a road across a hill, he had no inkling that his voluntary effort would earn him a name.

In April, the 45-year-old man from Kaganda village in Murang’a took two weeks to open up a road to give residents a shorter route to access churches, schools and the local market.

Muchami was touched by the plight of residents, especially children, who were struggling to access the social amenities and he decided to dig a 1.5km road across a hill.

Troop home

Residents of Kagaa sub-location have hailed his selfless efforts to give them a shorter route, claiming that they were initially forced to walk for more than four kilometres to access social facilities.

Muchami’s work was highlighted on social media platforms and individuals and groups have been trooping to his home to appreciate his efforts.

Last month, the casual labourer and night watchman was rewarded with a dairy cow from a group of well-wishers from Nairobi. He was recently awarded another dairy cow worth Sh100,000 by ABC Bank, Nairobi.

On Tuesday, the bank’s general manager Philip Wambua led his staff in handing over the cow to Muchami at his home. He said the award was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“After we saw Muchami’s story, we decided to reward him with a high grade dairy cow, which will start giving him income within a short period,” Wambua said, adding that the bank would supply him with animal feed for more than six months.

Muchami has also been trained on entrepreneurship to help him take full advantage of the dairy cow and grow his income.

He expressed gratitude for the awards and urged the county government to improve the road and make sure it is usable in any weather. -KNA