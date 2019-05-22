Malawi voters weigh up choice in close contest

Lilongwe, Tuesday

Voters in Malawi cast ballots today in a closely fought election, with President Peter Mutharika battling to hold off two serious rivals in a race that has focused on corruption allegations and economic development.

Mutharika, who has been in power since 2014, faces opposition from his own deputy Saulos Chilima and former baptist preacher Lazarus Chakwera.

“I am happy that I have voted,” said Mutharika, 78, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after leaving a polling station in Thyolo town outside Blantyre. “There are very long lines but I am encouraging everyone to vote because it is the people who will decide.”

Large donations

His campaign for a second term has highlighted his record of improving roads and electricity infrastructure across the southeastern African country.

Under Mutharika, inflation has fallen from 23 percent to below nine percent, but still just 11 percent of the population has access to electricity.

The election is the first since a new law forced parties to declare large donations and banned the once-common practice by candidates of giving cash handouts. “We need jobs to change our lives and that is what I hope my candidate does,” Madalitso Willie, 25, a motor mechanic in Lilongwe, told AFP, declining to reveal his preference.

“We have been disappointed so many times before but now we want something different,” said Violet Moyo, a 30 year-old businesswoman. “I’m super excited for voting.” Food shortages, graft scandals and ballooning external debt have hurt Mutharika’s popularity while in office.

Formidable campaign

He faces a strong challenge from Chakwera, leader of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who came a narrow second in the 2014 election.

“We mounted a very formidable campaign unlike any other party and unlike any other year,” Chakwera said after voting in Lilongwe as crowds scrambled to see him. – AFP