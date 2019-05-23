Magoha-Sossion showdown not good for CBC, say stakeholders

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Education stakeholders are warning that the ongoing standoff over the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) could hurt its implementation and the country’s quality of education.

While the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) is insisting that CBC should be suspended until issues it has raised are addressed, the Ministry of Education is firm that there is no going back on its implementation.

Immediately after taking over the docket two months ago, Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha read the riot act to those opposed to the rollout of the new system, setting the stage for a showdown with the teachers union.

Policy Analyst and Researcher in Education Andrew Riechi is appealing for sober debate on the new curriculum which replaces the 8-4-4 system.

In a recent commentary, Riechi says the current debate on CBC implementation is unhealthy.

Foreign NGOs

“As a member of the National Steering Committee for curriculum reforms, I appeal for sanity in the debate. Knut should appreciate that the recently launched policy framework is a product of stakeholder consultations, including the national stakeholder conference,” he writes.

In its opposition of the implementation, the teachers union led by secretary general Wilson Sossion, accuses the ministry of, among other things, failing to adequately prepare teachers to deliver the new curriculum.

Knut also says the needs assessment was not properly conducted and that no summative evaluation was done.

Sossion has also dismissed the curriculum as alien to Kenya’s needs, saying it was developed by foreign NGOs.

In a TV interview on Tuesday night, Sossion insisted that teachers have not been trained to teach the new system.

“Teachers trained on outcome-based curriculum cannot be made to suddenly deliver on CBC. Let us not deceive Kenyans that teachers can teach any curriculum. This is about teaching methods changing, not just changing the curriculum,” he said.

Sossion, who is also a Nominated MP, said the CBC had failed in several countries.

While Sossion says Knut has not been fully involved in the planning and implementation of CBC, Riechi insists Knut was represented in every meeting of the National Steering Committee for Curriculum Reforms formed in 2016 by the then Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Needs assessment

Riechi said all stakeholders worked in harmony and contentious issues were taken into account. Documents seen by People Daily indicate that the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) carried out a needs assessment to establish concerns about the 8-4-4 system.

In a March 2016 report, KICD noted that Kenyans had called for an overhaul of the 8-4-4 curriculum in terms of competencies, content learning areas, talent identification and nurturing strategies, pedagogical approaches, resources and assessment.

The findings also indicated Kenyans wanted a curriculum that promotes innovation, problem solving skills and self-reliance for improving individual and national development.

It also recommended that the teacher education curriculum be re-oriented to provide a balance between knowledge of appropriate content and pedagogy (method of teaching).

In 2017, the new curriculum was implemented on a pilot basis in Early Years Education (EYE) to Grade Two in 470 schools, 10 in each county.

A national pilot was then rolled out in 2018, which saw CBC tried in EYE and Grades One and Two.

In Grade Three, it was implemented in 235 schools, previously involved in the 2017 trials.

Two monitoring activities were undertaken to assess the level of implementation of the pilot programmes, which was followed by a national rollout in January.

The new curriculum is expected to be rolled out in phases up to Grade 12, the equivalent of Form Four in the current system.

Riechi says the search for an appropriate curriculum, is not new, having started at independence.

The Ominde Commission Report of 1964 sought to dismantle the colonial education system and replace it with one that would serve the new nation’s economic, social and political needs.

Benchmarking

Among the recommendations of the Ominde Commission was free and universal primary school education.

Between 2011-2013, the Prof Douglas Odhiambo task force on education reviewed past reports and made, among other recommendations, a shift to a competency based system.

Prior to recommendation, Riechi said, the task force benchmarked in different countries.

A comparative analysis by Unesco and International Bureau of Education of the national curriculum framework of five countries namely Brazil, Cambodia, Finland, Kenya and Peru showed that the approach is somewhat similar, while at the same time, distinctive.

It found out that the five countries endeavour to introduce new curriculum approaches focusing on constructing competencies among learners.