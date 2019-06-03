LSK warns public against two foreign law firms

NATIONALNEWS

People Daily June 3, 2019
The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has disowned two foreign law firms that purported to offer legal services to families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

In a statement, LSK president Allen Gichuhi said foreigners Friedman Rubintrial lawyers & law offices of Shakespear N Feyissa are not qualified to practice in Kenya under provisions of the Advocates Act.

Further he also said  the advertisement by the foreigners. “This is to caution unsuspecting members of the public that the persons appearing on the piece published by the Daily Nation purporting to offer legal services to families of the victims of the Ethiopian air plane crash are not qualified to practice law in Kenya under the provisions of the Advocates Act,” read the statement.

While cautioning members of the public against falling for such advertisement, Gichuhi said that LSK is investigating how the said foreigners have been allowed to offer legal services in the country.

