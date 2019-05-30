Locals fear losing land in proposed railway law

Jasmine Atieno @sparkleMine

Some Mombasa residents have expressed fear that they could lose their land if the proposed Kenya Railways Bill, 2019, which seeks to allow private operators to construct railway lines is enacted.

They said there is lack of clarity on how the bill will safeguard rights of people to own land.

Speaking during a public participation forum on the proposed bill, Shahidu Abdalla, a Floringi village elder, said the rail system could render many people, who will be forced to surrender their land for the infrastructure, homeless.

“Can they tell us or be very specific the areas in Mombasa that they are proposing the new railway will be passing through, because how are we supposed to accept this without a clear specification, is it within the island or outside too?” posed Abdalla.

Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association board member Hassan Mbarak expressed fear that the community trains could lead to loss of jobs in the transport sector.

“If the bill is putting NTSA in charge of the rail operations and is opening access to public operators, what then becomes of the other citizens employed within the transport sectors such as matatu, tuktuk or taxis transport providers?” he posed.

He also raised doubt over the effectiveness of the short distance train transport system. “The community railway lines might be a positive strategy if it will create employment for more residents and if it will work with full efficiency. But according to the history of land grabbing, we are already worried that powerful people could push us out of our land so that they put up buildings,” said Rafael Chamanga, another resident.

According to the bill, the running of rail transport in Kenya will be put under the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA).

Eng. Kithinji Kanyaura, from the Kenya Rail Corporation infrastructure department said the proposed bill allows the private sector to develop and run the railways to address urban transport problems in the country.