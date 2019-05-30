Local tourists accused of killing monkey at Nakuru park

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has accused local tourists who visited Lake Nakuru National Park during last Sunday’s open day of misbehaving and killing a vervet monkey and her infant.

Senior Warden Catherine Wambani said they were shocked the local visitors failed to show respect for the animals and the park in general.

Although she said the move to give free entry to locals was a huge success, Wambani urged Kenyans to behave well while in the parks and avoid animal cruelty.

According to KWS records, more that 5,000 Kenyans visited the park using 800 cars. “It was so sad that after receiving all these visitors we lost one animal and a baby which was hit by a car,” she said.

“When we get into the park let us respect wildlife. When looking for considerations for open day in future that will form part of the considerations,” she said. The official said the park collects an average of Sh30 million per month, which is way below their target.

“The potential is huge in fact we could be collecting Sh100 million per month if everything was working normally,” Wambani said, adding that rising water levels swallowed some of their roads making it difficult for tourists to access some for scenic points.

Nakuru CEC for Trade and Tourism Raymond Komen said measures have been put in place to ensure Nakuru becomes a top tourist destination. He said they have secured a Sh3 billion from the European Union to upgrade the sewerage lines and treatment plant.

Last week, KWS Director General Brig (rtd) John Waweru launched an ambitious plan to restore Lake Nakuru National Park to its former glory through a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) within the next one hundred days.

Popularly known as the home of flamingos, the lake has lost its identity after the birds — which normally gather in their thousands turning the shores of the salty lake into a huge blush pink—disappeared.