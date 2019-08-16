Local musicians defend CMO’s over distribution of funds to artistes

Musicians from around the country have hit back at their peers who accused collective membership organizations namely Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) and Music Copyright Society Of Kenya (MCSK) after this week’s general distribution of 2530 shillings terming them as misinformed. Speaking during a press conference attended by over a dozen artistes, Julius Owino alias Maji Maji termed the musicians against this week’s allocation as dishonest as the amount was agreed during last year’s annual general meeting and called for artistes s to speak in one voice

Speaking at the same occasion gospel artist Alex Apoko aka Ringtone lauded the regulator KECOBO for keeping a good eye on the industry and uniting the various CMOs. He further challenged the CMOs to be thorough on the next distribution which will be scientific or pay per play basis where a majority of musicians expect to get allocations worth the airplay their music has received. A view echoed by Henry Ohanga Alias Octopizzo who said if the issue is not handled well it could injure the good image the CMOs have created over the past two months.

Ohanga has also called on better training and information dissemination by the CMOs terming the misunderstanding as a result of the misinformation by members. He has also called on the artists to attend meetings such as AGMs and seek information from the relevant representatives before taking to social media.

The artistes have also hit back on the past collecting body Music Publishers Association of Kenya (MPAKE) for failing to remit any royalties to musicians over the past two years. They called on the music fraternity to continue demanding for fair play in media stations of local music and continued support by the government against piracy.