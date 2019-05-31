Lobbyist roots for safer cities

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

The National government has been urged to increase its cities development budget to ensure that all cities in the country are designed with girls’ safety in mind.

Speaking during the Un-habitat General Assembly happening in Nairobi Alex Manuve , Head of Influencing at Plan International, a development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls said that most cities in Kenya lack street lights, walkways and safe public spaces meaning that girls and women often don’t feel safe traveling to school or work, and they face regular harassment, abuse, and intimidation.

“The government must ensure that girls can access and feel safe in public spaces and can move around their cities independently. This will be achieved by allowing girls and women to participate meaningfully in the decisions being made about their cities.”

A recent report by Nairobi County and Un-Habitat revealed that in Nairobi only 18 percent of Nairobi is safe, 56 per cent of streets in the capital are fairly lit with 35 per cent having good visibility and 56 per cent having access to public transport.

“Girls’ safety in cities is not a Kenyan problem but a global problem which must be addressed. That’s why our Safer Cities program is working with girls to ensure they have access to, and can move freely in, public spaces, and are participating in decision-making about their cities.”

Launched in 2017 the program goal which is located in Embakasi and is targeting young people ages 10 to 19 is to build safe, accountable, and inclusive cities with and for adolescent girls (aged 13-18). The expected outcomes of the program include increased safety and access to public spaces, increased active and meaningful participation in urban development and governance and increased autonomous mobility in the city for girls.

Marieta Wavinya, a champion of change for safer cities for girls in Kayole, Nairobi says that the government needs to light city streets well and make public spaces accessible to all because bringing light to those dark areas can make people, particularly women, feel a lot more at ease knowing nothing is hiding in the shadows.

“If the streets are well-lit girls and women will be safe to move around even at night. Currently, most girls cannot walk at night past 7:30 pm because there we harassments from boys and men to an extent that some of our girls have been kidnapped,” said Wavinya.

She adds that the problem is growing out of hand because currently street harassment by men towards women is often viewed as harmless, normal, permitted, male behavior when in fact for girls and young women it can be frightening, restricting and undermining.

“If public harassment of girls and young women is to end, changing male, not female behavior is essential .Girls and young women are not responsible for the harassment they face because of being out at night or walking alone but because men feel entitled to grope and threaten,” she adds.