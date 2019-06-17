Lobby, inmates want review of sexual offences law

Kirera Mwiti

Civil society groups and inmates have called for review of the Sexual Offences Act, claiming it discriminates against boys and men.

Speaking at Naivasha Medium Prison during celebrations to mark Father’s Day yesterday, African Boy Child Network director Rosemary Kinuthia said hundreds of innocent men are rotting in jails for crimes they did not commit.

“It’s time the Sexual Offences Act was reviewed as it favours women and that is why you find so many men accused of sexual offences in prison,” she said.

An inmate Meshack Otieno, who is serving 10 years for attempted defilement said there was a lacuna in the law, adding that he would be seeking a review of the law once he leaves prison next year.

Another inmate Benson Ndirangu decried the long period taken to hear and determine rape cases noting that many people were suffering.

Senior Superintendent of Prison Antony Muriuki said they were committed to reforming the inmates through various courses.