Lobbies rescue woman denied medical care for three years

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Human rights lobbies in Mombasa have rescued a 26-year-old mother who has reportedly been denied access to medication by her reggae artiste father for the past three years.

The woman was rescued from her Kiembeni home by Haki Africa and Sisters for Justice with the help of police officers. The father was arrested and is currently held at Kiembeni Police Station.

Haki Africa rapid response officer Mathias Shipeta said they got a tip-off from neighbours. “We immediately commenced investigations to rescue the woman,” Shipeta told People Daily.

He added that preliminary reports showed that the artist had joined a cult which is against scientific medicine.

“Even the neighbours who tipped us off said they were afraid of confronting the man because of his queer behaviour,” said Shipeta.

Upon interrogation by police at his house to ascertain why he denying his daughter access to treatment, the musician claimed he was being “fought off by spiritual forces that do not want me to succeed.”

He said his daughter was medically sound but was “only undergoing depression”. Sisters of Justice official Naila Abdallah said the woman will receive medical treatment before she is placed in a safe house.

“We are taking all necessary measures in accordance with the law to ensure the safety of the woman and her daughter,” said Naila.