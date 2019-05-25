Livondo challenges Oparanya’s approach on reviving Mumias

Businessman-cum-politician Stanley Livondo in Friday faulted Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s proposal to move the management of Mumias Sugar Company from the National government to the county.

Speaking to the People Daily, Livondo said the governor’s action is against the law and asked him to instead use the taskforce he formed to work with the government to revive the collapsed sugar miller.

Livondo challenged him to present a report of the taskforce’s recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta articulating the measures necessary to restore operations.

“I want to tell Oparanya to retreat on his move of shifting the Mumias Sugar Company to the county management. He should instead use the taskforce he is heading by looking into how the company can be revived,” said Livondo.

He added that it is only the Ministry of Agriculture that can change the management of Mumias Sugar by appointing an interim board and not the Oparanya-led team.

Livondo was reacting to a move by Oparanya who declared that the county government would take over the operations of the factory. The Governor formed a committee to oversee the revival of the financially strained sugar firm, including managing the company assets.

On Wednesday, he named the 12-member committee led by Trade, Tourism and Industrialisation CEC Kassim Were.