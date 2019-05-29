Linturi roots for Jubilee party polls to end disquiet

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has kicked off a new debate in Jubilee Party, asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately call for a national grassroots elections to end apparent disquiet.

The senator said he will mobilise like-minded leaders from Mt Kenya region to put pressure on the party’s leadership to ensure the elections happen before 2022.

Speaking during a talk show on a local TV, Linturi said holding national grassroots’ polls was the only sure way of stemming rebellion in Jubilee and will also help to strengthen the ruling party as it prepare to have a shot at the next General Election.

He claimed a dysfunctional party leadership was to blame for the woes facing Jubilee and asked the President, who is also the party leader, to take charge and provide leadership.

The senator said his calls to have the party conduct proper elections have been ignored in the past even as it is increasingly becomes clear that Jubilee is weaking and fast losing stability.

“A stabilising figure is not lacking in Mt Kenya region and the president remains our unifying leader as a region. We fully support him in so far as the objective is to deliver on his mandate and secure his legacy. We only depart when it comes to how he manages the party,’’ said Linturi.

In what appeared like offering support to Deputy President William Ruto, Linturi said Mt Kenya region would not wish to validate the infamous tag that the region never supports any candidate from outside.

Deceitful people

He said the region would not wish to appear deceitful by reneging on its 2013 pact with the URP wing led then by the now DP that would see leaders from the area back him in 2022.

“We don’t want to contradict the position we took in 2013. As the people of Mt Kenya region, we don’t have to be deceitful. We want to be given back the party so that we feel that we too, own it. A party doesn’t belong to an individual,” said Linturi.

The senator said when the right time comes, the party will craft a negotiated position that will appease every faction to ensure there is no fall out.

Speaking on the same show, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi dismissed claims that Mt Kenya was planning a conference in Limuru, dubbed Limuru 2 to chart the region’s political future ahead of the next polls saying it was too early for such plots.

Wamatangi also disagreed with calls by some politicians from Kiambu to bar the DP from visiting the county noting that Ruto’s office allows him unfettered access to any part of the country for any engagement he wishes.

“We need only a few weeks to decide who will lead us after President Uhuru exits the stage. Stop driving the country into a political typhoon by overshooting your time. The DP is welcome to Kiambu any time like he is in any part of the country,” he said.

The Kiambu senator said Mt Kenya region will back any candidate picked by the party for 2022 race even if that choice is not a Kikuyu.

“We support candidates picked by our party not because he or she is a Kikuyu. Our vote remains a determining factor,” said Wamatangi.