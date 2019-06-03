Lightning kills four, hurt one in Nakuru

Roy Lumbe

Four people died on the spot after being struck by lightning on Saturday evening following heavy rainfall in Njoro, Nakuru county.

Another person sustained serious injuries and was receiving treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital by last evening.

The five were struck by lightning at a house believed to be an illicit brew den.

Njoro sub-county police boss Mohammed Huka said the incident occurred at about 6pm, adding that the deceased were all male while the injured is a woman, who is in critical condition.

The bodies were taken to Nakuru County Hospital mortuary.

Heavy rainfall

“The victims were struck outside a house as they waited for the rains to subside, we are yet to establish if the house was being used as illicit brews den,” said Huka.

Residents claimed the four were on a drinking spree at the house, when the incident occurred.

Paul Obeiyua, a resident, said after the downpour subsided, he heard screams and on reaching the scene he found the house partly destroyed and the victims lying on the ground with burn wounds.

Chege Rukungu, another resident, urged for action to ensure victims of such incidents get fast assistance to save their lives.