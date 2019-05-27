Legislators want to reduce IEBC commissioners

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A parliamentary committee has proposed amendments to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Act to reduce the number of commissioners and deal with the current gaps in the law.

The bill, which is before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, proposes that the membership of the commission be reduced to four, including the chairman.

The current act provides for IEBC to have a chairperson and six other commissioners. Each member serves a six-year term.

“Section 5 of the IEBC act, 2011 is amended in subsection (1) by deleting the word “six” appearing immediately after the words “a chairperson and” and substituting it therefore with the word four,” IEBC (Amendment) Act, 2019, drafted by the committee chairman Jeremiah Kioni reads in part.

To ensure the quorum hitches occasioned by resignations are curtailed, Kioni proposes that the vacancies are filled within the shortest time possible after President Uhuru Kenyatta declares vacancies to avert a void in the conduct of IEBC’s business.

The Ndaragwa MP is seeking to address the lacuna in the law in terms of the appointment of commissioners when a vacancy arises since paragraph (2) of the first schedule to the IEBC Act does not provide for the subsequent appointment of commissioners.

Offer leadership

The IEBC is currently operating with only the chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu.

In the run-up to the repeat Presidential elections on October 26, 2017, commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned and fled the country citing security reasons.

Months later, IEBC vice chair Consolata Nkatha led two other commissioners, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya, in exiting the commission, alleging that Chebukati had failed in offering leadership to the electoral agency.

MPs have also set their eyes on the delimitation of boundaries of constituencies and wards.

In the bill, Parliament is suggesting amendment of the fifth schedule relating to the delimitation of boundaries of constituencies and wards. “Thus, the fifth schedule needs to be aligned to section 36 of the act,” says Kioni in the bill.

Article 89 (2) of the Constitution provides that IEBC shall review the names and boundaries of constituencies at intervals of not less than eight years, and not more than 12. The second review of constituencies and wards ought to be completed between 2020 and 2024.