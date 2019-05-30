Legal sector heavyweights line up for Bench positions

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

Top names in the legal profession, among them Justice Msagha Mbogholi-Msagha, Justice Aggrey Muchelule and Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi, have been shortlisted for vacant positions in the Judiciary.

Interviews for vacant positions in the Court of Appeal and two divisions of the High Court were initially scheduled to kick off on June 10 but will now start on June 17 and end on August 13.

JSC, chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga, is seeking to fill positions for judges of the Appellate Court, the Environment and Land as well as the Employment and Labour Relations divisions of the High Court.

People Daily has established that the postponement of the recruitment exercise was done because JSC was not fully constituted by the time of vacancy advertisement. The High Court did not have a representative and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) was yet to elect its male representative to JSC.

However, LSK has since picked former Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) chairman Macharia Njeru to replace Prof Tom Ojienda while the High Court has also selected Justice David Macharia to replace Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

“At the moment, JSC is now fully constituted. The two new members will have settled and acquainted themselves with the rules of the game by the time interviews start. The process can now go on,” a source at the Judiciary divulged.

Vacancies in the second-highest court in the land have been necessitated by the retirement of five judges and the need to bridge the gender parity gaps that fall far below the established requirements.

Those who retired are: Justices John Mwera, GBM Kariuki, Festus Azangalala, Anyara Emukule and Onyango Otieno while Justice Erastus Githinji is set to retire later this year.

Thirty-five applicants —among them 22 judges and 13 lawyers in private practice — were shortlisted for the position of Court of Appeal judges from an initial 113 applications.