Learn from each other, Iria tells counties

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has urged devolved units to embrace inter-county benchmarking as opposed to costly foreign trips.

Wa Iria, who is also the deputy chairman of the Council of Governors, said before leaders plan for trips outside the country, they should exhaust all the knowledge available in the various counties.

Speaking on Saturday when he hosted some MCAs and executive officers from Uasin Gishu county, who were benchmarking at the Maragua milk plant, the governor (below) said there was a lot of unleashed potential in various sectors at the counties.

“There is no need to have people going to Israel or Europe for benchmarking, whereas what we are looking for is being practised in a county here in Kenya,” said Wa Iria. “Each county has its own strengths and we should leverage on each other as we learn.”

The governor further said most foreign benchmarking trips have not been not useful because the leaders who travel do not pass the knowledge to the people.

“It would be better, for example, to send a group of farmers from Murang’a to go and learn something being done in another county and spend less money,” he added.

Wa Iria urged governors to explore on opportunities opening up in various sectors especially in agriculture to spur growth in the counties.

He cited the government’s avocado export deal with China, which he said gives farmers an opportunity to diversify from traditional crops for an alternative source.