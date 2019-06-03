Leadership wrangles threat to city hospital, says new board

A leadership crisis threatens to tear down Nairobi Hospital’s reputation, its newly-appointed board has said.

Dr Irungu Ndirangu, the head of a new board elected in an extraordinary general meeting, said in court papers that the former board under John Simba refused to disclose details of a forensic audit to Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), which owns and manages the hospital.

“A forensic audit was done, but the second to eighth plaintiff are suppressing the report, notwithstanding that a great deal of money of the KHA was used to pay for the audit,” Ndirangu said in a sworn affidavit.

The audit reportedly touches on procurement issues and is believed to have unearthed massive irregularities and nepotism in recruitment of staff. Findings of the audit have largely remained shrouded in secrecy.

The former board moved to the High Court to stop Ndirangu’s team from taking over, with some of the new board members declining their appointments.

The matter will be heard on June 7.