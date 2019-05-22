Leadership row erupts in Kapenguria ACK church

Joshua Khisa @CeejayCheloti

A row is brewing among Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) faithful in West Pokot over establishent of Kapenguria diocese.

The disquiet comes after some faithful accused the Kitale Diocese ACK Bishop Emanuel Chemengich of being a stumbling block in their bid to be a fully-fledged diocese.

Kapenguria Bishopric Council members claimed Chemengich was fighting the area’s Bishopric Suffrage Bishop Samson Tuliapus who was appointed by retired Bishop Stephen Kewasis.

Speaking during a press conference at St James Church Kabichibich, faithful led by secretary of Kapenguri area bishop Musa Kariakamul accused the Kitale diocese bishop of transferring the clergy without consultation with the suffragan bishop.

They claimed Chemengich has so far transferred 42 area clergymen in what they claim is a move aimed at frustrating Bishop Tuliapus.