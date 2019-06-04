Leaders claim fake court orders used to evict squatters

Ronald Mwadzombo @PeopleDailyKe

Leaders in Kilifi county have raised alarm over alleged proliferation of fake court orders being used by private developers to evict squatters.

Led by Governor Amason Kingi, they faulted security officers for executing eviction orders without authenticating them, and without involving the county leadership.

The developers reportedly unleash the fake orders as they demolish houses of squatters occupying land with disputed ownership.

Speaking in Kilifi town, the governor said the rampant evictions have become a burden to the county. “When you demolish houses, the county government has to provide food and tents for the affected. Such money could have been used to fund development projects,” said Kingi.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya wondered why evictions only targeted the county. “We need to end these atrocities meted out on our people. Many people come with titles and go to chiefs and ask to be shown their lands. How possible is it that you do not know where your land is?” asked Baya.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo threatened to sue the government for allegedly using excessive force on civilians during evictions.

“We are losing people in the hands of police officers who enforce eviction orders. The police were trained and armed using taxpayers’ money and then they use the arms to protect Kenyans,” he said.

In response, area County Commissioner Magu Mutindika said henceforth, all eviction orders will be scrutinised by the security team and the county attorney to ascertain their authenticity before enforcement.

“After the recent Mtwapa demolitions, we had a meeting with the governor and agreed to work together to avert suffering. I promise you from now on you will not see such demolitions,” he said. He blamed the National Land Commission for failing to scrutinise tittle deeds in controversial parcels of land.