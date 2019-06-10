Leaders call for Sang arrest

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Leaders in Nandi yesterday called for the immediate arrest of Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, despite unconfirmed reports that he had been arrested in Elgeyo Marakwet last evening.

A sources, who declined to be named said Sang, who was arrested over malicious damage of property, was transferred to Kondele police station in Kisumu where he is being detained. Detectives reportedly found Sang in the company of two MCAs at a tourist resort in the outskirts of Iten town.

However, when contacted Sang’s press team refuted the claims, saying they were with him a few minutes before our call.

Malicious damage

The three were bundled into a police vehicle which sped off towards Eldoret before heading to Kisumu, the source told People Daily.

“It is true Sang has been arrested and is being held at a police station in Kisumu ahead of his arraignment tomorrow over malicious damage of property,” said the source.

Sang (pictured) had been on police radar after he was caught on camera over the weekend, armed with a power saw, cutting down tea bushes at the Kibware Tea Plantation planted on the land said to have been grabbed by individuals.

He is also accused of leading residents in destroying more than 2,500 bushes at the tea company associated with former Cabinet minister in the Kanu regime, Henry Kosgey.

Sang had said that he was acting on complaints from members of the public who decried that the four acres of land reserved for the establishment of public utilities had been grabbed.

Seven Nandi MPs led by Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) and Senator Samson Cherargei termed the “arrest” welcome and urged police to arrest county officials involved in acts of lawlessness.

Cherargei said it was illegal for anyone to incite the community to invade private property.

“We have learned of his arrest and detention by police and justice must prevail,” Cherargei told People Daily prior to the call to the governor’s press team.

On Saturday, Nandi County Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa assured the public that the governor would be apprehended.