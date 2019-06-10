Leaders back Muturi for Ruto running mate post

Some Meru and Tharaka Nithi leaders yesterday asked Deputy President William Ruto to pick National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as his running mate in 2022.

Speaking at St Mathews AIPCA Church in Central Imenti, the leaders expressed confidence that Muturi was up to the task, owing to his loyalty and ability to deliver to Kenyans.

MPs John Mwirigi (Igembe South), Kirima Ngushine (Imenti Central), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and Gitonga Muruga (Tharaka) asked Ruto to pick a running mate from Mt Kenya region in the 2022 presidential race.

Led by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, the lawmakers said time has come for Meru,Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties to be represented in the national leadership.

“Time has come to go back to the drawing board as Mt Kenya East and speak in one voice on how and who we will support in 2022,” said Linturi

Muturi called on leaders in the three counties to unite and work together for the region to achieve tangible development. “Nothing can be achieved if the leaders are not united,” he said.