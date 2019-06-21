Lawyer appeals Judiciary funds case

A Nairobi lawyer yesterday filed an appeal challenging the dismissal of a petition in which he accused Parliament of underfunding the Judiciary.

Adrian Kamotho argues that Justice Wilfrida Okwany of the High Court who dismissed the petition in April for lack of merit, erred in law and fact.

He says the judge was wrong in holding that there was adequate public participation in the budgetary process yet no documentary evidence showing that the budget estimates of the Judiciary were made available to the public.

“The trial court erred in failing to find that the Judiciary Fund Act as currently enacted is moribund and inconsistent with the requisite legal standards specifically Article 173 of the Constitution and in its entirety, the decision of the trial Court is jurisprudentially frail and constitutionally atrocious,”says Kamotho in the appeal.

While dismissing the case, Justice Okwany ruled the Clerk of the National Assembly had demonstrated that there was public participation in the budget making process, especially after they held hearings in 12 counties.