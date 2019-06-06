Lawmakers lose Sh4.2b as budget crunch bites

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

MPs are the biggest losers in this year’s budget after Sh4.2 billion was slashed from their allocation as the National Treasury moves to bridge a worrying funds deficit.

In its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Budget and Appropriations Committee also slashed allocations to, among others, the much touted Jubilee Party Laptop programme for primary schools, which has seen its budget in both the Ministry of Education and ICT reduced by Sh1.5 billion and Sh1.2 billion, respectively.

The Interior ministry has also suffered cuts with its budget reduced by Sh1.5 billion that was intended for the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) and the National Secure Communication and Surveillance System.

However, the Ministry of Education has gained significantly with vocational and technical training institutions getting Sh4 billion to bridge the gap for capitation for increased learners.

The powerful House committee also allocated Sh1.2 billion to recruit 3,000 new teachers for primary schools. Still in education, the committee has proposed a further Sh4 billion to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) for TVET students.

Budgetary constraints

And in an unprecedented move, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has been allocated Sh1 billion for monthly stipend for interns to be recruited by the commission in every constituency with an estimated stipend of Sh25,000 monthly per person.

The move, the committee explained, is aimed at addressing the mounting unemployment crisis among the youth. The reduction on the MPs’ budget affects allocations to the PSC that had been allocated Sh2.8 billion for buying vehicles for members representing constituencies within the Nairobi metropolitan area.

The lawmakers have also reduced their budget on foreign travel by Sh1 billion both for the National Assembly and the PSC vote. A member of the committee, Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) said that a proposal to buy vehicles for MPs representing the Nairobi Metropolitan area was rejected because of budgetary constraints.

“We concluded that the vehicles were not a necessity especially with the Treasury facing huge funds deficit,” the MP said, adding that the committee found it prudent to make cuts on areas that were not essential, such as foreign travel. The lawmakers have marginally increased allocations to run constituencies and county offices by Sh610 million.

This year’s budget stands at Sh3.02 trillion which presents a 4.2 per cent reduction from the 2018/19 budget mainly due to reduced allocation to the Consolidated Fund Services. The upshot is that the overall Budget has been reduced from 32.4 per cent to 28.1 per cent in nominal terms. However, lawmakers have also increased allocation to the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) by Sh3 billion.

The committee has also set aside Sh120 million to cater for administration of retired Speakers entitlements.

The tabling of the report comes at a time when the lawmakers are engaged in a vicious tussle with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over payment of Sh250,000 monthly house allowance to members.

The committee seems to have hit back at the SRC by reducing its allocations by Sh104 million, a move that is likely to affect the commission’s operations.

The committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa has given emphasis to the education sector, going by the significant allocations to hire more teachers and for technical training.

The new 3,000 hiring of new primary school teachers is expected to address the current shortage. The committee raised concern over the number of stalled technical and vocational training projects and the existing ones that are poorly equipped.

“The committee is concerned that a number of institutions have either stalled and the existing ones poorly equipped. There is need to put in place modalities to ensure that stalled facilities are completed and fully equipped to enhance their operations,” reads the report.

Universal Health Care

The digital literacy education programme anchored on laptops for primary school pupils has suffered after the committee slashed its budget. The programme has stalled in most institutions, raising questions over its viability.

The committee has recommended that the State department for early learning and basic education conducts an infrastructural audit in the next three months to identify gaps and prepare a plan of action aimed at ensuring that the distribution of funds is equitable and priority accorded to schools in rural areas.

The rollout of the Universal Health Care, one of the Big Four agenda pillars, has suffered budget cuts amounting to Sh600 million due to lack of a summative report on the four pilot counties. The committee said the ministry of Health will only be allocated Sh4.6 billion for the rollout of UHC to the remaining counties once the summative report is ready.

“The committee is concerned that despite conditional budgetary allocations to counties over a number of years to enhance service delivery, the hospitals still offer services that are below standards.”

The two agencies tasked to fight corruption have been given boost with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission allocated Sh 2.9 billion, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Sh 2.9 billion.

Foreign travels

The office of the Deputy President is the highest gainer in thePresidency after it was allocated Sh50 million to cater for foreign travels while State House will get Sh 50 million for the purchase of vehicles for retired presidents.

The Judiciary’s plea for funds to buy vehicles for judges has been granted with Sh 400 million set aside which nonetheless is lower than the Sh2 billion requested. But more substantively, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been allocated an additional Sh 85 million for recruitment of judges and judicial officers.

And the office of the Registrar of Political Parties has been allocated Sh 500 million for the political parties’ fund.

On stalled dams, the committee has allocated Sh221 million to Badassa dam and Sh 350 million to Umaa dam respectively to pay for the consultancy and complete the design review.

The committee also set aside Sh 300 million for the construction of the Mwache Dam in Kinango, in Kwale county.

In the ICT sector, the committee allocated Sh5 billion for the development of Konza Data Centre and smart facilities projects.

Another loser is the National Youth Service (NYS) with reduction of Sh600 million from its allocations for youth empowerment in 69 informal sectors. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will get Sh 500 million for meetings and conferences.