Landslide win for Narendra Modi in India elections

New Delhi, Thursday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured another five-year term after winning a landslide general election victory.

The Hindu nationalist on Thursday vowed an “inclusive” future as his headed for a win to crush the Gandhi dynasty’s comeback hopes.

With around half the 600 million votes cast counted, Election Commission data showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 300 of India’s 543 elected lower house seats.

The BJP’s main rivals Congress were on just 49 seats, with Rahul Gandhi—the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers—in danger of a humiliating loss in the seat held by India’s once-mighty political dynasty for generations.

The vote had been widely viewed as a referendum on the prime minister’s Hindu nationalist politics. “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!,” Modi tweeted as the outcome of the world’s biggest election became clear.

The preliminary count predicts a commanding majority in the lower house for the BJP and its allies, who are on course for almost 50 additional seats.

Party supporters

They will still lack a majority in the upper house, however, putting a brake on Modi’s legislative agenda. “Today’s mandate…shows that people of India have entirely uprooted casteism, nepotism and appeasement to choose nationalism and development,” tweeted BJP president Amit Shah, in a swipe at Congress and Gandhi.

Celebrations broke out at BJP offices including in Mumbai where a few hundred party supporters and workers danced, played drums, chanted slogans and waved party flags.

At Congress headquarters in Delhi, a handful of dejected supporters sat in groups under the shade of trees. “We are sad but we will rise again. Modi won because of his lies and false promise,” said Rajesh Tiwari, a Congress supporter.

India’s main Sensex index breached the 40,000-point level for the first time as the count pointed to a Modi win, following strong gains since Monday.

“Time for transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime,” tweeted India’s richest banker, Uday Kotak, as he congratulated Modi.

The vast size of Indiamade the election a marathon six-week endeavour. There were 900 million voters eligible to take part in seven rounds of voting, making it the largest election the world had ever seen. The campaign was awash with insults, with Modi was likened to Hitler and a “gutter insect”. -AFP