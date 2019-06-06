Lamu senator says gang tried to rape partner.

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

A ten-man gang that attacked Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip at a club in Kasarani area, Nairobi, also attempted to rape the woman he was with—Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Agnes Saumu—the senator revealed yesterday.

Two people whom police have cited as a persons of interest have since been arrested as detectives at Kasarani Police Station seek to establish the planners of what investigators deem as a premeditated attack targeting the politician.

Assault account

Speaking at Aga Khan Hospital where he is admitted, Anwar said the gang wanted to kill him. According to a blow by blow account of the assault at the Memphis Lounge parking lot, the couple had just finished watching EUFA champions League finals some minutes past 2am last weekend.

“I took one soda and a red bull because we don’t take alcohol. My wife took a bottle of water. We went to the parking lot, after igniting the car, my wife told me she was pressed.

She asked a security guard where the restrooms were. She was followed by two men who closed the door behind them. She raised the alarm. Her blouse was torn. They attempted to rape her, ” Anwar narrated. The senator says he then hit the lavatories ventilation glass shattering it and prompting the two men to open the doors.

The youthful senator says he is a victim of political machinations in his Lamu backyard. Yesterday, Aga Khan Hospital enforced restricted access to the private ward wing where he is admitted. Only close family members and friends are authorised to visit him upon approval by the politician.