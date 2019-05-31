Lack of social support linked to gender violence

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Lack of social support has been identified as one of the main reasons behind the rise in gender-based violence, which has subsequently resulted in some deaths.

A new report released yesterday indicated that 34 per cent of Kenyans cited lack of social support followed by poor communication, and lack of trust at 29 per cent.

Cost of living

Pressure from poverty or lack of money or high cost of living came in third at 16 per cent while cheating in relationships was the fourth reason at 12 per cent.

Only five per cent of the respondents cited mental issues and drug abuse as one of the cases of the gender-based violence while a paltry two per cent cited increased stress and lack of self control.

These were part of the findings contained in an Ipsos report, which sought to establish reasons for the recent wave of gender violence from respondents and what is causing it.

The sample size of the survey conducted between April 15 and 18 was 1,416 respondents and the data collection methodology employed was Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews.

“Recently, we have seen a rise in gender-based violence and we sought to understand from the respondents, what is causing this,” Ipsos said in a statement.

Sexual consent age

Similarly, the report has also shown that the majority of Kenyans are opposed to lowering the age of sexual consent from 18 to 16 because they are not mature enough. The report showed that 85 per cent of Kenyans are opposed to lowering the consent age and only 15 per cent supported the proposal.

Although the idea was opposed almost uniformly across regions, it was highest in North Eastern region, where 90 per cent of the respondents said the age should not be lowered, followed by Central and Rift Valley with 88 per cent, respectively. Nairobi came fourth with 85 per cent while Eastern and Coast registered 83 per cent.