KWS treats local tourists to free park entry, rides

Noah Cheploen and Peter Leshan @PeopleDailyKe

Hundreds of Kenyans thronged Lake Nakuru National Park yesterday after Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) flung its gates open—allowing citizens to access the park for free—as part of its ambitious revival plans.

On Saturday, KWS director general Brig (rtd) John Waweru launched Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) which seeks to turn around the fortunes of Lake Nakuru, famous for pink flamingos, which has been facing a myriad of challenges particularly in the past few years.

“We all have a stake in the ecological gem and, therefore, should feel obliged to soil our hands to revert it to its former pristine status, if not better,” Waweru said.

Some of the visitors interviewed lauded KWS for the move, saying stringent rules and high fees made the park inaccessible for many.

“This is a good thing and we must thank them because this park is part of our heritage. We have enjoyed the beautiful scenery,” said Daphean Biwott, who visited with her seven-year-old daughter. KWS and Nakuru government provided free transport for visitors.

The KWS has mapped out 15 areas in their revival plans, including flamingo recovery, waste management, species and habitats management, expansion of infrastructure, tourist product diversification and introduction of new visitor products.

“Management of species and habitats, waste water management and enhancement of community outreach programmes will also be included to make the initiative successful,” said Waweru.

Speaking during the event, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said they have signed a Sh3 billion deal with KfW, a German government-owned development bank, to revitalise sewerage system in Nakuru town.

“The beauty and diversity of THE Park is undisputed despite the challenges the park is currently facing. I commend efforts of the KWS in restoring the glory of Lake Nakuru and I assure them of my commitment to support the efforts,” he said.