Kobia urges youths to enroll for vocational courses

Mathew Ndung’u

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia on Friday urged the youth to enroll for vocational courses to tap into available opportunities in the job market.

She said many youths with degrees are unemployed because their qualifications do not correspond with market needs.

Kobia said the government has developed and equipped enough technical training institutions but the youth were slow in enrolling.

“Many youths are jobless because they lack relevant vocational skills. Why should a parent sell their property to educate you to university level then you miss out on jobs,” she asked.

The CS called on the youth to change their attitudes towards vocational training and instead seek relevant skills for better employment chances.

Speaking in Ruiru during a youth empowerment and graduation ceremony for adults, Kobia also emphasised the need for youths to form groups to access government funding.

The CS said the government has enough funds but youths have not been maximising on the opportunity, which could help them start income-generating ventures.

At least 831 youths, under the Tusome Programme organised by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, graduated during the event.

Wamuchomba said the programme was initiated to aid school dropouts gain requisite skills to improve their living standards.

Most of the youth, some of whom are former alcohol addicts, were awarded with carwash machines to set up businesses.