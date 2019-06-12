NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Kitui set to host Senate sittings in September

People Daily June 12, 2019
2,533 Less than a minute
Tharaka Nithi County Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki. Photo/File

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The Senate will hold its second round of sittings outside Nairobi from September 16. The sessions will be held at Kitui County Assembly.

Last year, the Senate held its inaugural plenary and committee sittings in Uasin Gishu county in a move aimed at sensitising the public on the role of the House.

Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen said the sittings are in line with Article 126 (1) of the Constitution and Standing Order 31(1) of the Senate which allow the Senate or National Assembly to hold sittings outside the capital city.

“The Senate resolves that its Plenary and Committee sittings be held in Kitui county from September 16 to September 20,” he told the House.

Murkomen said the sittings also help enhance the interaction between the Senate and county governments “as well as participate in oversight through inspection of various projects at the devolved units”.

“It will develop and strengthen capacity and partnerships at the county level,” he said. In Kitui, several Senate committees will hold sittings at the County Assembly.

