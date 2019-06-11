Kitui professionals welcome Kalonzo, Gideon show of political cooperation

Professionals in Kitui county have welcomed a possible political pact between Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Wiper Democratic party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kitui professionals coordinator Campbell Munyambu said the two leaders are a force to reckon with and urged Ukambani leadership to unite for the common good of the community.

“The leadership in Ukambani should change their approach to issues and embrace diversity and coalitions to increase their political base in the country,”said Munyambu. On Sunday, Gideon and Kalonzo attended mass at Muthale Catholic Church in Kitui county.

Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have since joined forces against Kalonzo accusing him of not delivering development in Ukambani when he was in government. Kibwana even denounced his Wiper Party chairmanship.