Kisumu to use Sh700m WB grant to build fire stations, roads

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Kisumu county government has received Sh700 million from the Kenya Urban Support Programme’s (KUSP) grant from the World Bank to improve infrastructure in the lakeside city.

Addressing journalists after meeting World Bank delegation and top officials from the State department for Urban Planning, City manager Doris Ombara said the funds would be used to construct three fire stations and rehabilitate the old.

She said the facilities will help the county to respond swiftly in the event of fire outbreak , saying that most traders who have stalls in the market have in past suffered huge losses resulting from such infernos.

The city also plans to construct a youth rotary centre and construct roads with provisions for non-motorised transport in the central business district.

“We also plan to rehabilitate the drainage systems within the city, have provisions for pedestrian walk along the city streets and cyclist lanes,’’ she added.

Funds management

The World Bank has released Sh3 billion (US$300 million) to fund various infrastructural projects across 59 urban centres and cities within the country.

According to KUSP national co-ordinator Victor Ogutu, the funds will support institutional and infrastructural projects in 45 counties that qualified for the conditional grant.

“Counties must first demonstrate their ability to prudently manage funds availed to them before being considered,” he said.

World Bank’s senior urban specialist Abdu Muwonge, who led the implementation support mission to assess progress made so far in Kisumu, said they are impressed by the projects identified in the county.