Kisumu new law to tame ‘noisy’ mourners for hire

They call themselves “professional mourners”. When you meet them in action, you will be baffled or dumbfounded. But they will go ahead and wail and shed tears at a fee.

Sight of them moving around Kisumu central business district causes fear and panic among traders and investors. Their theatrics are often mistaken for a demonstration.

But now Kisumu County government has moved in to tame them, a move that could leave many jobless. In a new law, professional mourners found wailing in certain areas will be instantly charged Sh2,000.

The designated areas that have been marked as silent zones include hospitals, schools and the town’s CBD.

City director of environment Bernard Ojwang said enforcement officers will detain hearses ferrying bodies within the town and the deceased’s family will be fined Sh20,000 instantly.

Cause tension

He said the enforcement follows a law that was passed by Kisumu County Assembly in 2014, after a motion that was moved by former MCA and Tourism committee chair Jacktone Onunga.

The new law that was signed by former governor Jack Ranguma had not yet been effected.

“Mourn in town at your own risk because our officers are alert and will arrest and charge those disturbing others in the name of mourning,” said Ojwang yesterday.

In the law seen by People Daily, Onunga had argued that the mourners were scaring investors and causing tension within the CBD. While moving the motion he said: “Many people, especially the businessmen, are complaining that the mourners are rowdy and some take advantage and steal from the shops as they go around the town.”

Collect funds

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) county director John Sande warned of stern action against those playing loud music within the silent zones while soliciting funds for the bereaved.

“It has become a norm that everywhere you go people play music to collect funds for their loved one. Anyone who does so without a licence will be arrested and charged,” he said.

The professional mourners charge between Sh500 and Sh2,000 a day depending on the distance and the financial muscle of the deceased’s family.

Erick Okoth, a boda boda operator in Kisumu, said the new law would affect their operations.

Okoth, who is based at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary junction said: “We depend on this especially on Thursdays and Fridays when the bereaved families seek our services.”

Religious leaders, however, support the county government’s move, saying many people are abusing the culture of mourning. Rafiq Hussein, a businessman, also supports the regulation.