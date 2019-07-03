Kirinyaga MCAs attempt to meet Waiguru over medics strike aborts

The health crisis in Kirinyaga county deepened yesterday after MCAs were barred from accessing the county government headquarters to initiate dialogue between the striking health workers and the Executive.

The MCAs were seeking to meet Governor Anne Waiguru over the monthlong health workers’ strike that has paralysed services in the county’s health institutions.

Anti-riot police officers barricaded the entrance to the offices and told the Ward Reps who were accompanied by some health workers’ union officials, that they had been instructed not to let them in.

Baragwi Ward MCA David Mathenge said it was unfortunate for elected leaders representing the interests of mwanachi to be disrespected.

Mathenge said the strike has paralysed health services in all the 56 health facilities in the county and there is need for urgent intervention.