NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Kirinyaga MCAs attempt to meet Waiguru over medics strike aborts

Githinji Mwangi July 4, 2019
2,485 Less than a minute
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The health crisis in Kirinyaga county deepened yesterday  after MCAs were barred from accessing the county government headquarters to initiate dialogue between the striking health workers and the Executive.

The MCAs were seeking to meet Governor Anne Waiguru over the monthlong health workers’ strike that has paralysed services in the county’s health institutions.

Anti-riot police officers barricaded the entrance to the offices and told the Ward Reps who were accompanied by some health workers’ union officials, that they  had been  instructed   not to let them in.

Baragwi Ward MCA David Mathenge said it was unfortunate for elected leaders representing the interests of mwanachi to be disrespected.

Mathenge said the strike has paralysed health services in all the 56 health facilities in the county and there is need for urgent intervention.

Show More

Related Articles

July 4, 2019
2,483

Wanjiru stamps authority with win at Kasarani

July 4, 2019
2,542

Hanging best cure for graft, says group

July 4, 2019
2,485

Apologise over attack on Raila, family tells Ruto

July 4, 2019
2,474

Man convicted of robbing cop saved from gallows