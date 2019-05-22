Kiraitu, Linturi clash over audit report

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Sharp differences played out between Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and area Senator Mithika Lithuri yesterday before a parliamentary committee when the former Kiraitu appeared to answer audit queries.

The allies-turned-foes traded barbs, with Kiraitu accusing the senator of witch-hunt and 2022 succession politics.

Kiraitu protested what he termed as a politicisation of the Auditor General’s report by Lithuri to incite residents against his administration.

Campaign tool

He claimed the senator had abdicated his role and resorted to early campaigns instead of protecting the interests of the county.

“Mr Chairman, your vice chair has to discuss the Meru County Executive audit report in various avenues and stations including but not limited to rallies, churches and bars,” Murungi told the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

“He is using this audit report as a campaign tool to incite residents against my administration,” Kiraitu said.

According to him, Linturi should be reprimanded and told to stop using the audit report as a campaign weapon.

“He must stop using the audit report to settle political scores and “play to the public gallery,” the governor said.