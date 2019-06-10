Kieleweke pushes for law to allow President sack deputy

Rebecca Wangari @PeopleDailyKe

Members of team Kieleweke have proposed constitutional amendments to give the President powers to sack his deputy in case of insubordination.

The leaders claimed Deputy President William Ruto has been disobeying President Uhuru Kenyatta thus creating a discord in the government.

The 20 leaders who had converged at ACK Mairungi church in Kandara for a thanksgiving ceremony for former area MP Joshua Toro after his appointment as the National Irrigation Board chair, said Ruto’s defiant actions give good grounds for impeachment.

Violate law

Tiaty MP William Kamket said they are ready to push for the referendum to amend the Constitution and give the President powers to fire his deputy in case the two can no longer work together.

He said the Constitution does not give president such powers and this is the greatest undoing in governance.

Kangema MP Muturi Kigano accused the DP of violating the Constitution by opposing the government development agenda, which is being spearheaded by the President.

“The Presidency is a symbol of national unity and any form of disregard amounts to gross misconduct. We are not taking lightly Ruto’s actions,” he said.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda told off Ruto over his remarks that he is a son of a peasant claiming he was out to look for sympathy votes.

“We formed this team after realising that those elected to defend the President have been compromised and they are serving a different master. We remain steadfast as the foot soldiers of the president,” he said.

The church service was, however, disrupted for a few minutes when Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba accused Kandara MP Alice Wahome of insulting her during her recent Kiambu tour with Tanga Tanga members.

Amember of the faithful believed to be Wahome’s supporter heckled Wamuchomba and asked her to respect of the MP. But police intervened and brought the church to order.