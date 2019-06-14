KICD kicks off Junior School syllabus process

Irene Githinji @Gitshee

The process of developing curriculum designs for Junior School level covering Grades 7, 8 and 9 has commenced.

Implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) at the Junior School level is expected to commence at Grade 7 in 2023.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) chief executive Dr Julius Jwan says there are different learning areas in Junior Secondary School level to be covered by the curriculum designs as captured in the Basic Education Curriculum Framework (BECF).

More than 280 secondary school teachers and curriculum experts constituted and approved by the Academic Committee are currently undertaking training on developing Curriculum Designs for Junior School level for the three grades in Naivasha.

Jwan said the week-long training would equip teachers with knowledge, skills and attitudes for effective delivery of CBC.

He also said it was geared towards giving teachers at the secondary school level the opportunity to give their input in developing comprehensive designs for delivery of lessons.

The designs are expected to capture learning areas to be covered at the Junior School and the kind of facilities required for effective learning.

Learning materials for upper primary school pupils in Grade 4, 5 and 6 are being developed and already design for Grade 4 has been developed in preparation for its roll out next year.

Editing of designs for Grades 5 and 6 is ongoing before approval by the Academic Committee.

While attending Kenya Secondary School Heads Association 44th (Kessha) in Mombasa early this week, Jwan said the design for Grade 4 was made available to publishers in April.

“Publishers are thus expected to be ready with learning materials for Grade 4 in good time without any hitch,” he said.