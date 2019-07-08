Kibicho terms Ruto execution claims baseless

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho yesterday dismissed as useless and baseless claims of an assassination plot targeting Deputy President William Ruto.

The PS said the allegations were unfounded since no official complaint had been filed, adding that they have only been made in barazas.

Kibicho said he would not be distracted from his work of providing services and security to Kenyans to ensure a conducive living and business environment.

He, however, declined to delve into the details, saying the situation was being handled by investigating agencies.

Development projects

“I hear assassination claims…who has complained? I am yet to hear someone who has complained and I think it is better we stop creating things that do not exist,” said Kibicho.

“The moment we have a claim like that, that is formalised and not in barazas then it will be dealt with in accordance with the law and I do not think that for us as a Ministry, we will be distracted to do our work,” he added.

The PS said one of the key mandates of the Ministry was to continue providing security to Kenyans and leadership in implementation of national development projects. He said they would continue working because what Kenyans need now is services.

He dismissed what he termed as bickering witnessed lately that would not help anyone. He said he hoped Kenyans would start concentrating on the right and important things.

Thorough investigations

The PS made the remarks after commissioning a borehole at the Shauri Moyo Administration Police camp.

“I had hoped that you would ask about the flow of water because that is what brought us here. I would be very reserved to responding to useless and baseless allegations because they are under police investigation,” the PS said.

“I would appeal that we are really credited with some intelligence, that we have some brains better than what we are hearing. It is unfortunate that the country can occupy space of media talking about imaginations,” said Kibicho.

Four Cabinet secretaries Peter Munya (Trade), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Sicily Kariuki (Health) are among top senior government officials who have been mentioned for allegedly hatching the plan to assassinate Ruto.

Allies of Ruto, such as Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa have insisted that the claims should not be taken lightly and called for thorough investigations.

Last month, Kibicho, whose name has featured prominently in the alleged plot, lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), citing harassment.

Just last week, the investigations into the assassination claims took a dramatic turn when one of Ruto’s close aides was arrested in connection with a fake letter at the centre of the raging controversy.

Detectives descended on Dennis Itumbi, a communications director based at Ruto’s Harambee Annex office and drove him to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

DCI boss George Kinoti revealed they had sufficient evidence linking him to the letter, with Ruto’s assassination plan as the author, or knows the person who had drafted it, before he started sharing it online.

Extra-judicial killings

He was arraigned in court last week, where he said he had video evidence of the controversial meeting at La Mada Hotel, now at the centre of investigations on the alleged assassination plot.

Meanwhile, Kibicho dismissed reports of extrajudicial killings saying Kenya is a country that is led by logic and facts.

“You know when there is crime committed it is unfortunate that before the people who are trained to do this work even commence, there are those who have made conclusions.

“It is fair that we allow all our investigating agencies, these are professionals and are trained and have proven over time that they can do the work,” said Kibicho.