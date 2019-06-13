Kibet needs medication, not legal action, says dad

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

David Bera, father of State House intruder Brian Kibet, is now appealing for leniency towards his ailing son, saying he requires medical attention and not legal action.

Bera made a request to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the government to help in giving his son the best medical attention in order to positively contribute to the development of the country.

“All he requires is medical attention. He is a good young man who can contribute to national development,” said Bera.

He first reported at Kileleshwa Police Station where the son was initially booked after the State House intrusion incident before proceeding to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he is admitted under police guard.

Condition history

“I saw him but we did not talk much. I was really hurt,” Bera narrated.

At KNH, hospital management only allowed Kibet’s relative to visit him in the general ward.

While appearing on a local TV talkshow, Kibet’s father recounted how his son developed withdrawal symptoms from the rest of the family in his third year of study at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

He said the unusual behaviour degenerated gradually overtime and he was alarmed in 2017 when he went to stay in the caves in Mt Elgon.

Consequently, when he went back to school, officers at Naro Moru Police Station arrested him for trying to climb Mt Kenya.

He was locked up for two days before his father was contacted and allowed to take him to a psychiatrist in Nairobi.

Bright boy

Last year, his uncle intercepted him at Athi River along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway trying to trek to Mombasa.

Kibet is set to complete his Mechanical Engineer course early next month. He scored an A (plain) for his KCSE exams at Nairobi School.