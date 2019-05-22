Kenyan forests on the verge of attaining global certification standards

By PD Reporter

New push by Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) could prove important in ending the ongoing illegal logging and destruction of tress in our forests.

The global environment agency in an interview with People Daily said that decisive engagements were on going between FSC and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) with the talks’ outcome, if fruitful, is expected to see the country qualified for FSC standards in 24months.

“We are having crucial discussions on these concerns that we believe are not only grave for the country but also for conservationists. We hope Kenta should have such standards at least in two years,” said Harrison Kojwang, FSC Regional Director for Africa last week.

Forest management certification is awarded to forest owners and managers whose operations and processes meet FSC standards. Chain of custody certification which applies to businesses that manufacture or sell forest products.

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) hosted government officials and environmentalists last week in a forum that called for stronger partnerships in the adoption of national standards for FSC-certification as well as promotion of certification of natural forests. The certification involves stamping timber and wood products as an assurance the product has been traced and found to be sourced from well managed forests.

The just ended Nairobi meeting, seeks to protect tropical forests in Africa. Other recommendations from the forum had also sort to encourage buyers of timber on the importance of the stamps in the fight against deforestation.

FSC has more than 500 million acres of forest across the globe that is certified – with Kenya and other Africans counties yet to be certified. Wood products with FSC stamps have easier access to international markets as consumers become increasingly conscious about environment.

Kenya has a forest cover of 7.4 percent of its land area, down from around 12 percent 50 years ago. The minimum cover should be 10 percent.

Continued uncertified logging has led to destruction of forests which in return has led to a water crisis and diminished food production.

Available figures show that by 1963, forest covered 10 per cent of land in Kenya and by 2006 that dropped to 6.6 per cent. The Kenya Forestry Working Group has estimated that Kenya will lose ca US$300 million each year by deforestation from the tourism, tea and energy sectors.