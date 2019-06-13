Kenya urges universities to harness agri research, innovation for food security

NAIROBI,

Kenya on Wednesday called on the universities to step up agricultural research and share relevant new technologies with farmers in order to boost food security.

George Magoha, cabinet secretary in the ministry of education, stressed that agriculture was the most feasible and viable way of creating wealth across Africa.

“Adoption of sound agricultural practices is a proven method of poverty alleviation and wealth creation, and this can only be realized through proper research,” Magoha said during the official opening of the fifth Nairobi Innovation Week.

He challenged the institutions to implement institutional frameworks that focus on nurturing innovators and researchers who can respond to the agricultural needs of the continent.

“You have been handed a critical pedestal to make societal transformation, you should make maximum use of it,” Magoha added.

He said the government was ready to set up a research and innovation fund for continuous research by the varsity researchers in various agricultural thematic areas.

The Kenyan official challenged students to engage in massive research in order to support the government to realize the four development agendas.

“The essence of getting a university degree is to help one understand the societal problems and offer solutions, our university students are not doing enough. this is a call of action to all young innovators to scale up their research and innovation,” he noted.

The innovation week forum brings together 88 innovator from universities across East Africa in support of Kenya’s government Big Four Agenda with focus on food and nutrition, manufacturing, housing and health areas. (Xinhua)