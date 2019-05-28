Kenya tops up UN contribution

George Kebaso and PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya yesterday announced an increase from Sh7 million to Sh10 million contribution to the UN-Habitat and Human Settlements Foundation Gains Account.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the amount is meant to help the UN-Habitat formulate sustainable strategies that will transform cities and human settlements into engines of economic growth.

“Lack of adequate financial resources has hampered implementation of the New Urban Agenda, that has been slow,” the President said while opening the first UN-Habitat Assembly Conference at United Nations offices in Gigiri, Nairobi.

Addressing delegates, Uhuru welcomed the restructuring of the UN-Habitat and called on the established organs to re-engineer its processes to enable it deliver on its core mandate as the lead agency in urbanisation and human settlements.

“I also urge member states to increase and honour their voluntary contributions to the UN-Habitat human settlements foundation, while at the same time encouraging those in a position to do so, to consider increasing non-earmarked funds to be part of the core budget of UN-Habitat,” he said as it emerged that more than 2.5 billion are expected to migrate to urban areas by 2050.

Uhuru asked the established subsidiary organs, through the new governance structure, to strengthen the UN-Habitat’s organisational capacity and resource base to make it a centre of excellence. “This will also enable the UN-Habitat to effectively deliver on the double mandate entrusted to it as the designated focal point for sustainable urbanization and human settlements,” Uhuru said.

The UN-Habitat estimates that every year, 2 million people move to towns across the world, a situation the president said complicates efforts to re-organise cities under the New Urban Agenda.

Delegates expected

However, he assured the world of Kenya’s support to the UN-Habitat and its activities as host to the global agency.

Four heads of state are expected at the forum’s high level segment meeting tomorrow which would also be addressed by the President. An estimated 4, 000 delegates are expected to attend this meeting.

Other speakers included the President of UN-Habitat Assembly Martha Delgado and Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the institution’s Executive Director.

The theme of the inaugural session is ‘Innovation for a Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities.’