Kenya to host book policy meet

Irene Githinji

Kenya will this week host the National Book and Reading Policies (NBRP) in Africa conference to support quality education for national development.

The three-day workshop is expected to create synergy among practitioners, governments and other stakeholders in formulating and implementing their NBRP, with a special focus on national languages and support of quality education for national development.

A Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) reading culture cluster proposed by the Africa Union Commission will also be launched at the conference. “One of the main objectives of the conference is to nominate book policy champions from each country represented,” said a statement.