Kenya, South Sudan ink deals to shore up trade ties

NAIROBI,

Kenya and South Sudan on Monday inked agreements aimed at deepening trade ties between the two neighboring countries.

The deals which were signed in Nairobi between visiting South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his host Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta will also see the two countries set up a joint border commission for the management of the common border.

Under the agreements, Kenya will hold a trade expo in Juba in November to help deepen trade ties between the two nations and also work as a show of confidence in South Sudan’s economy.

“The expo will not only showcase Kenyan products but also reciprocate by exposing South Sudan’s products to Kenyan business people,” Kenyatta told a joint news conference after holding bilateral meeting with Kiir.

Kenyatta said his government has also agreed to allocate land for a dry port to South Sudan at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone and for a logistics hub near the new Lamu Port.

Kenyatta assured South Sudan that Kenya is fast tracking the completion of an ambitious Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPPSET) corridor project, an economic and transport corridor that stretches from Kenya’s coastal Lamu Port to South Sudan and Ethiopia, including transnational highways, oil pipeline and the Lamu Port, among others, to link the two countries.

“The first berth (of the Lamu Port) will be ready this August while Berths 2 and 3 are expected to be completed within the year 2020. I will invite Your Excellency, with other regional leaders, to inspect the Lamu Project in due course,” said Kenyatta.

He said Kenya and South Sudan will put more efforts in completing trans-national highways including Eldoret-Lokichoggio-Nadapal-Kapoeta-Torit-Juba Road. (Xinhua)