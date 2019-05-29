Kenya ready for Commonwealth ‘toolkits’, Uhuru tells association

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta assured the Commonwealth secretariat that the country is ready to integrate the various instruments developed by the multilateral agency in its development programmes.

Dubbed ‘toolkits’, the instruments cover a wide range of areas and are aimed at helping member state governments to deliver on their mandates more effectively.

“We are looking forward to leading the way in the implementation of these toolkits that support what we are doing to achieve our development aspirations”, President Uhuru told the Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi yesterday.

Scotland said the toolkits are applicable to Kenya’s health sector and would inject global best practices in the roll out of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) that the country has embarked on among other development targets.She is in the country to launch the Intra-Commonwealth SMEs Association’s Trade Summit that kicked off in Nairobi yesterday.

Uhuru also accepted Scotland’s request for him to champion the Commonwealth’s climate change campaign in the region.