Kenya now on alert following outbreak

George Kebaso @Morarak

Kenya has tightened her border control with Uganda after reports of Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring country that had claimed one person by last evening.

Last evening the government announced elaborate measures to effectively respond to any emergency as it heightened health tests and security of all persons entering into Kenya from Uganda.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health ministry called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of persons with suspect symptoms, and those who might have recently travelled to the affected countries, to the nearest health facility.

Some of the key measures made public by the ministry include the establishment of Ebola Rapid Response teams comprising of medical specialists in disease control and laboratory scientists, trained in investigation and testing of Ebola virus disease.

Undergo screening

“Incoming travellers from DRC, Uganda and other countries are undergoing screening using automated thermo-scanners and hand-held thermo-guns at the major airports and other ports of entry of entry including Wilson Airport even though it is mainly domestic,” the Ministry said in the unsigned statement.

The ministry said it had alerted all health workers and the general public in order to inform staff of the outbreak, and request them to enhance surveillance measures.