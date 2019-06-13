Kenya lobbies for UN top organ slot

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Kenya has once again sought Russia’s support for a slot at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the 74th session to be held in September.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Ababu Namwamba urged Russia to support Kenya’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC for the period 2021/22.

The interest to secure a slot at the UNSC was first communicated to Russia government last year, by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amb Monica Juma, who stated that the move is towards contributing in setting the agenda for global peace and security.

The council has five permanent members and ten non-permanent membership slots. Namwamba said Kenya is well suited for the position, owing to its vast experience in peace and security in the region and beyond, adding that it will add great value to UNSC.

“Kenya appreciates Russia’s support towards peace and security in the region and it is in this regard that I wish to seek Russia’s support for Kenya’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021/22,” said Namwamba.

“You know together with the full complement of diplomatic corps in Nairobi that Kenya’s experience in playing a leading role in peace and security in this region and beyond would definitely add value to the UNSC,” he added.

African summit

Namwamba made the remarks on the eve of Russia’s National Day celebrations, held in Nairobi Tuesday evening, which was also attended by Russian envoy to Kenya, Dmitry Maksimychev.

Russia National Day is an equivalent of Kenya’s Jamhuri Day held in June 12. At the same time, Namwamba said Kenya welcomes Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s initiative to host the first ever Russia Africa summit, to be held in Sochi, Russia in October.

He said the forum will reshape diplomatic relations between Africa and Russia. Maksimychev said Africa is a priority of Russia’s foreign policy, which has since been exemplified by President Putin’s move to hold the Summit.