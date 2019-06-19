Kenya banknotes withdrawal hits cross-border commerce

Musa Radoli @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya’s decision to withdraw its Sh1,000 notes from circulation by October 1 is sending out huge ripples in the entire region as the deadline draws closer.

This is because the currency has for decades been the preferred legal tender for trading in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and even more recently South Sudan.

Reactions from the public, traders and corporate entities in the East African region to the demonetisation plan announced on June 1, is a clear manifestation of the shilling’s power regionally.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced that phasing out other notes — Sh500, Sh200, Sh100 and Sh50 which will circulate alongside the old ones— will be done gradually over three years.

Preferred globally

From border towns of Namanga, Isebania, Mwanza to Arusha the Kenyan shilling virtually rules markets and is accepted for business just like US dollar is preferred globally.

But the decision by Tanzania Central Bank and Uganda Central Bank to stop changing Kenyan currency within their respective jurisdictions means hundreds of millions or even billions of shillings could end up locked in those countries. It remains to be seen whether South Sudan and Rwanda will follow suit.

Following the announcement, traders at border points now prefer to be paid via mobile money. Demand for Tanzania and Uganda currencies at the border points has also increased.

Busia county Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman, Peter Kubebea said the situation in Uganda is precarious because of the large and open cross-border businesses.

“The effect and consequences of Kenya’s currency change are going to be felt right from the border towns of Busia (Uganda), Malaba, Tororo, Mbale, Iganga, Jinja all the way to Kampala because millions are still held by that country’s businesses,” he said.

Kubebea said it is an open secret in Busia and Malaba towns and to those in the interior that when you are a Kenyan going to transact business in Uganda right from a mundane Sh50 to 100 transaction up to millions of shillings – the Ugandan businessmen prefer transacting in Kenya shilling, particularly the Sh1,000 note and US dollars.

The situation is no different in Kenya and South Sudan border towns. At the exit and entry points, just like Uganda, Kenya shilling is the currency most preferred over Sudanese pound.

Kenya shilling has since break-up of the former East African Community in 1970s, and start of individual state currencies, remained the highest valued currency in the region and any action affecting its availability is bound to impact negatively on trade.

Illegally obtained

Uganda and Tanzania suspended conversion of the currency as a measure to stop the rush to wash illegally obtained cash in neighbouring countries after Central Bank of Kenya suspended currency conversion and repatriation of all Kenyan currency to restrict illicit flows into the country.

Action by the three central banks brings in focus the most critical questions – when and how will those affected change the Sh1,000 currency notes – estimated to be in billions – hoarded in these countries and even abroad, within the stipulated deadline?

“Will Kenyan tycoons hoarding ‘their ill-gotten’ wealth use their contacts and cross- border business associates to change their loot?”Hillary Kasili, KNCCI lake region economic bloc spokesman said citizens from the neighbouring states have only a few immediate options to wriggle out the current situation.

“First, they can use the branches of the Kenyan or multi-national commercial financial institutions operating in the capitals of their countries and a few other towns, with mostly single units per town or cross the border into Kenya to offload the cash,” he said.